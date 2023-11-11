Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jack Drury a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- Drury is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
- Drury has zero points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
