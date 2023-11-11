Will Jordan Staal light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Staal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 17:28 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

