There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Stade Reims.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain makes the trip to face Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Le Havre AC vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco makes the trip to take on Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.