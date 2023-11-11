The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Necas against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Martin Necas vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is -8.

In four of 14 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 14 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Necas has an assist in six of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Necas goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 14 Games 4 11 Points 4 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

