The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Minnesota is compiling 21.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 105th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 48th, allowing 23.2 points per game. Purdue ranks 100th with 339.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 83rd with 387.8 total yards given up per contest on defense.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Minnesota Purdue 308.8 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (104th) 337.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (74th) 165.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (92nd) 143.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (91st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,290 yards (143.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 562 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 24 passes for 292 yards (32.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 18 receptions for 167 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 1,861 yards on 177-of-306 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 125 times for 558 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 386 yards (on 71 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks paces his team with 469 receiving yards on 32 catches with six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 40 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 329 yards.

