Minnesota vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Gophers favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Purdue matchup.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|47.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|47.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Washington State vs Cal
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- USC vs Oregon
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Utah vs Washington
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Texas vs TCU
- North Texas vs SMU
Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Minnesota has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Purdue has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Minnesota & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Minnesota
|To Win the Big Ten
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.