The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Ohio State ranks 45th in total offense this year (417.6 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 417.6 yards allowed per game. Michigan State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 20th-worst with 319.8 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 351.6 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Ohio State Michigan State 417.6 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (121st) 271.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (36th) 134.3 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.7 (118th) 283.2 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (81st) 10 (28th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (120th) 9 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (38th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,352 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 585 yards on 90 carries while finding the end zone seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has racked up 276 yards on 68 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 914 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has registered 52 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (47.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards (121.1 ypg) while completing 56.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has run for 659 yards on 156 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has totaled 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has racked up 436 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has caught 28 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (32 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaron Glover's 14 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 261 yards (29 ypg).

