Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCF Knights go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Cowboys. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-2.5) Under (65.5) Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

The Cowboys' record against the spread is 6-2-0.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Cowboys have played eight games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 65.5 points, 14.2 more than the average point total for Oklahoma State games this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Knights based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Knights' ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

UCF is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The Knights have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the UCF this year is 6.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Cowboys vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 30.7 24.3 29.0 22.7 34.0 27.7 UCF 32.8 29.4 41.8 24.3 25.6 33.6

