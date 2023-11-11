The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) have a Big 12 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22 Oklahoma has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 6-2 in those games.

The Sooners have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, and won in each game.

This season, West Virginia has been the underdog four times and won three of those games.

This season, the Mountaineers have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+12.5)



West Virginia (+12.5) Oklahoma has six wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Sooners have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.

In West Virginia's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Six of Oklahoma's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

In the West Virginia's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The over/under for the contest of 59.5 is 11.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (39.9 points per game) and West Virginia (31.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 60.6 61.3 Implied Total AVG 39 41.8 36.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 51.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.