The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) square off against a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the USC Trojans (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 47.4 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 16 points allowed per game) this year. While USC's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 11th-worst by giving up 436 total yards per game, its offense ranks ninth-best with 485.5 total yards per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on FOX.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. USC Key Statistics

Oregon USC 539.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (6th) 301.7 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (123rd) 207.3 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (68th) 332.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.7 (5th) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (48th) 12 (85th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (56th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 2,723 yards (302.6 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 78.1% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 116 rushing yards on 37 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 821 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jordan James has piled up 545 yards on 70 attempts, scoring nine times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 946 yards as a receiver have come on 58 catches (out of 80 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put together a 599-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 58 targets.

Terrance Ferguson has hauled in 27 grabs for 287 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 2,958 passing yards, or 295.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69% of his passes and has recorded 28 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 14.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner 10 times.

MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 766 yards on 99 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also tacked on 10 catches, totaling 157 yards.

Austin Jones has run for 385 yards across 61 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington paces his squad with 833 receiving yards on 43 catches with six touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has caught 32 passes and compiled 563 receiving yards (56.3 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Mario Williams' 28 catches (on 39 targets) have netted him 301 yards (30.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

