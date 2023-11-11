Pioneer League opponents match up when the Drake Bulldogs (6-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake is putting up 21.6 points per game offensively this year (86th in the FCS), and is surrendering 25.1 points per game (50th) on the defensive side of the ball. Presbyterian ranks 81st in the FCS with 333.9 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by surrendering just 302.2 total yards per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Presbyterian vs. Drake Key Statistics

Presbyterian Drake 333.9 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (61st) 302.2 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.9 (38th) 119.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107 (109th) 214.7 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.6 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,654 yards (183.8 ypg) to lead Presbyterian, completing 51.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 441 yards (49 ypg) on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has run for 215 yards across 51 attempts.

Dominic Kibby paces his team with 644 receiving yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has 30 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 388 yards (43.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry has racked up 235 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) this season.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has recorded 2,174 yards (241.6 ypg) on 165-of-298 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 118 times for 522 yards (58 per game), scoring five times.

Christian Galvan has been handed the ball 92 times this year and racked up 298 yards (33.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January's 414 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has registered 17 receptions and four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has caught 19 passes for 366 yards (40.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trey Radocha has compiled 22 grabs for 343 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Drake or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.