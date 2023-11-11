Saturday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-59 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Bulldogs lost their last matchup 108-48 against Utah on Thursday.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

South Carolina State vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 87, South Carolina State 59

South Carolina State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -677 scoring differential last season (outscored by 22.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 46.8 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per contest (299th in college basketball).

South Carolina State scored more in conference action (49.7 points per game) than overall (46.8).

The Bulldogs put up more points at home (50.3 per game) than on the road (44.9) last season.

South Carolina State conceded fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (73.9) last season.

