The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-5) hit the road for a MEAC showdown against the Morgan State Bears (3-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, South Carolina State ranks 61st in the FCS with 360.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 41st in total defense (322.8 yards allowed per contest). Morgan State ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (248.3), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 36th in the FCS with 314.8 total yards ceded per contest.

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Morgan State 360.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.3 (126th) 322.8 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (17th) 226.3 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.6 (111th) 133.9 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.6 (113th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has 1,095 pass yards for South Carolina State, completing 52.6% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 227 rushing yards (25.2 ypg) on 36 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawarn Howell, has carried the ball 102 times for 810 yards (90 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 10 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Josh Shaw has carried the ball 49 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown's 322 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 19 catches and three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has caught 17 passes while averaging 23.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jordan Smith has racked up 13 grabs for 183 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony has recored 535 passing yards, or 66.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.8% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jarin Davis has rushed for 374 yards on 89 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jabriel Johnson has racked up 34 carries and totaled 134 yards with one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt's 308 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 catches on 27 targets with two touchdowns.

Demier Shipley has put up a 141-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 10 targets.

Anthony James Jr.'s 15 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 100 yards and one touchdown.

