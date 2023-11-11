SEC rivals will clash when the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 23

South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 23 South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Commodores have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.

The Gamecocks have an 85.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+13.5)



Vanderbilt (+13.5) Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-5-0 this year.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, Vanderbilt has one victory against the spread this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in five chances).

Parlay your bets together on the South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) South Carolina and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points five times this season.

In the Vanderbilt's 10 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.

South Carolina averages 26.8 points per game against Vanderbilt's 24.4, amounting to 4.3 points under the game's total of 55.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.9 56 Implied Total AVG 33.4 31.2 36.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 52.9 56.9 Implied Total AVG 36.3 36.8 35.5 ATS Record 1-9-0 1-5-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-1 5-1-0 2-1-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-4 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.