The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium in an SEC clash.

With 433.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS, South Carolina has been forced to rely on its 70th-ranked offense (382.7 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Vanderbilt ranks 107th in total yards per game (328.3), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 435.5 total yards conceded per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

South Carolina Vanderbilt 382.7 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (89th) 433.4 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.5 (131st) 86.4 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.5 (125th) 296.2 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.8 (63rd) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 2,516 yards (279.6 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has 543 rushing yards on 108 carries with two touchdowns.

Dakereon Joyner has racked up 115 yards on 49 attempts, scoring five times.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 973 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 receptions (out of 65 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 32 passes for 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake's 16 receptions have yielded 214 yards and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Sedrick Alexander has rushed for 290 yards on 74 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Patrick Smith has rushed for 277 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 634 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 44 receptions on 83 targets with eight touchdowns.

London Humphreys has put together a 380-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 38 targets.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 380 reciving yards (38 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Carolina or Vanderbilt gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.