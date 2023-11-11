The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Commodores are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-13.5) 58.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-13.5) 57.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Vanderbilt has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

