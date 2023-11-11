South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Commodores are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-13.5)
|57.5
|-630
|+450
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Vanderbilt has a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
