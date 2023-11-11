The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The point total is set at 57.5.

South Carolina is putting up 26.8 points per game on offense this year (74th in the FBS), and is allowing 31.1 points per game (108th) on defense. Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 33.9 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 86th with 24.4 points per contest.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -13.5 -115 -105 57.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

South Carolina Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Gamecocks rank -81-worst with 327.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 84th by allowing 397.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Over the last three contests, the Gamecocks rank -24-worst in scoring offense (22.3 points per game) and -48-worst in scoring defense (30.7 points per game allowed).

Over South Carolina's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 61st in passing offense (264 passing yards per game) and eighth-worst in passing defense (214.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the last three games, the Gamecocks rank -119-worst in rushing offense (63.7 rushing yards per game) and -59-worst in rushing defense (183.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their past three contests, the Gamecocks have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, South Carolina has gone over the total once.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in five of South Carolina's nine games with a set total.

South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

South Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Gamecocks have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has recorded 2,516 yards (279.6 ypg) on 212-of-304 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has racked up 543 yards on 108 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Dakereon Joyner has carried the ball 49 times for 115 yards (12.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's 973 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has registered 50 catches and five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 32 passes for 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake's 16 catches have turned into 214 yards and one touchdown.

T.J. Sanders leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 34 tackles.

Debo Williams, South Carolina's tackle leader, has 78 tackles, six TFL, and one sack this year.

O'Donnell Fortune has a team-leading one interception to go along with 24 tackles and three passes defended.

