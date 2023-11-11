Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Teuvo Teravainen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- Teravainen has scored in five of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|3
|3
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
