The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) host an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M ranks 57th in total offense this season (401.2 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 401.2 yards allowed per game. With 335.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 59th, giving up 362 total yards per game.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Mississippi State 401.2 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (107th) 296.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (56th) 131.1 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (85th) 270.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (106th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has 439 rushing yards on 86 carries with four touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has collected 425 yards on 78 attempts, scoring four times.

Ainias Smith's 652 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has totaled 39 receptions and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (56.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 18 receptions for 274 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards (141.7 per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed 97 times for 500 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has run for 281 yards across 56 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 554 (61.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 310 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Justin Robinson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 221 yards.

