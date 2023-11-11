The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) face a Big 12 matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Texas vs. TCU?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21

Texas 32, TCU 21 Texas has won 87.5% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-1).

The Longhorns have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, and won in each game.

TCU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Horned Frogs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +360 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 83.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (+12.5)



TCU (+12.5) Texas has played nine games, posting four wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 12.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

In TCU's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points three times this season.

There have been just two games featuring TCU this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, eight points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.7 54.2 Implied Total AVG 36 36.5 35 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 57.5 59 Implied Total AVG 33.6 34.8 32.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

