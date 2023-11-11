Big 12 foes meet when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Texas has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank 24th-best in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (17.6 points allowed per game). With 29.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, TCU ranks 57th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 57th, surrendering 24.3 points per game.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Texas vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas TCU 456.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.6 (21st) 331.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (72nd) 185.6 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (56th) 271.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (14th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 pass yards for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 165 times for 1,034 yards (114.9 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 70 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 620 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has collected 49 receptions and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 576-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 55 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 22 catches for 378 yards, an average of 42 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (167.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (27.7 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has run for 908 yards on 165 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (48.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has caught 25 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylon Robinson's 36 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 264 yards and one touchdown.

