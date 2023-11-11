The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

Tulane 40, Tulsa 14 Tulane has won all seven of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Green Wave have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter.

Tulsa has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Golden Hurricane are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +1100 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 96.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-23.5)



Tulane (-23.5) Tulane is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

In nine games played Tulsa has recorded three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) This season, five of Tulane's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

There have been four Tulsa games that have ended with a combined score over 53.5 points this season.

Tulane averages 28.7 points per game against Tulsa's 22.4, totaling 2.4 points under the game's over/under of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 59 50.4 Implied Total AVG 33.8 37 30.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.7 54.1 57.8 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.4 36.5 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-4-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

