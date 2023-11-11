The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Seahawks allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

In games UNC Asheville shot higher than 43.0% from the field, it went 18-4 overall.

The Seahawks ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 183rd.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Seahawks gave up.

UNC Asheville had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did when playing on the road (71.9).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 63.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.9.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville fared worse at home last season, making 7.7 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 42.4% three-point percentage at home and a 37.1% mark in road games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule