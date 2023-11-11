How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Seahawks allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- In games UNC Asheville shot higher than 43.0% from the field, it went 18-4 overall.
- The Seahawks ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 183rd.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Seahawks gave up.
- UNC Asheville had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did when playing on the road (71.9).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 63.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville fared worse at home last season, making 7.7 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 42.4% three-point percentage at home and a 37.1% mark in road games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Kimmel Arena
