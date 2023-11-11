Saturday's contest at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) squaring off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-67 victory for UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 70, UNC Wilmington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-2.7)

UNC Asheville (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

UNC Asheville put up 74.4 points per game and gave up 69.1 last season, making them 114th in college basketball offensively and 146th defensively.

The Bulldogs grabbed 31.7 rebounds per game and gave up 30.9 boards last year, ranking 183rd and 164th, respectively, in the nation.

With 12.7 assists per game last season, UNC Asheville was 204th in college basketball.

Last season, the Bulldogs were 125th in the country in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and seventh-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

Defensively, UNC Asheville was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.2 last year. It was 12th-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.7%.

Last year, the Bulldogs took 37.4% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 62.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.