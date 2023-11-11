The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 114th 74.4 Points Scored 68.9 249th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 64.3 35th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 30.3 264th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.1 310th 204th 12.7 Assists 10.7 338th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

