The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) have a Pac-12 matchup with the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Washington vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Utah 21

Washington 32, Utah 21 Washington has been the moneyline favorite a total of nine times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Huskies have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won every time.

This season, Utah has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-8)



Washington (-8) In nine Washington games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 8 points or more.

In Utah's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 49.5 points seven times this season.

This season, Utah has played just two games with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 66.7 points per game, 17.2 points more than the point total of 49.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.1 61.7 64.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 40.8 40.8 ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 45 46.8 Implied Total AVG 27.6 28 26.7 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

