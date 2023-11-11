Looking to see how the seven games with Big 12 teams played out in Week 11 of the college football schedule?. Read on for results and key players from all of those games.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas | Baylor vs. Kansas State | Oklahoma State vs. UCF | Cincinnati vs. Houston | West Virginia vs. Oklahoma | Texas vs. TCU | Iowa State vs. BYU

Week 11 Big 12 Results

Texas Tech 16 Kansas 13

Pregame Favorite: Kansas (-4)

Kansas (-4) Pregame Total: 62.5

Texas Tech Leaders

Passing: Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)

Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jerand Bradley (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)

Kansas Leaders

Passing: Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD)

Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (3 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kansas Texas Tech 344 Total Yards 312 137 Passing Yards 176 207 Rushing Yards 136 1 Turnovers 1

Kansas State 59 Baylor 25

Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-21.5)

Kansas State (-21.5) Pregame Total: 55

Kansas State Leaders

Passing: Will Howard (19-for-29, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Howard (19-for-29, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: DJ Giddens (18 ATT, 115 YDS)

DJ Giddens (18 ATT, 115 YDS) Receiving: Ben Sinnott (4 TAR, 3 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Baylor Leaders

Passing: Blake Shapen (22-for-45, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Blake Shapen (22-for-45, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Dominic Richardson (17 ATT, 89 YDS)

Dominic Richardson (17 ATT, 89 YDS) Receiving: Drake Dabney (4 TAR, 4 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Kansas State Baylor 451 Total Yards 332 268 Passing Yards 247 183 Rushing Yards 85 0 Turnovers 4

UCF 45 Oklahoma State 3

Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Oklahoma State (-2.5) Pregame Total: 63.5

UCF Leaders

Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (11-for-18, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

John Rhys Plumlee (11-for-18, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: RJ Harvey (24 ATT, 206 YDS, 3 TDs)

RJ Harvey (24 ATT, 206 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Javon Baker (7 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS)

Oklahoma State Leaders

Passing: Alan Bowman (19-for-36, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)

Alan Bowman (19-for-36, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Ollie Gordon (12 ATT, 25 YDS)

Ollie Gordon (12 ATT, 25 YDS) Receiving: Rashod Owens (9 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UCF Oklahoma State 592 Total Yards 277 299 Passing Yards 225 293 Rushing Yards 52 1 Turnovers 4

Cincinnati 24 Houston 14

Pregame Favorite: Houston (-3)

Houston (-3) Pregame Total: 53.5

Cincinnati Leaders

Passing: Emory Jones (13-for-16, 131 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Emory Jones (13-for-16, 131 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Corey Kiner (23 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)

Corey Kiner (23 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Braden Smith (5 TAR, 5 REC, 69 YDS)

Houston Leaders

Passing: Donovan Smith (16-for-28, 102 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)

Donovan Smith (16-for-28, 102 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Donovan Smith (13 ATT, 88 YDS)

Donovan Smith (13 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Joseph Manjack IV (5 TAR, 4 REC, 22 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Houston Cincinnati 241 Total Yards 368 102 Passing Yards 164 139 Rushing Yards 204 3 Turnovers 0

Oklahoma 59 West Virginia 20

Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-12.5)

Oklahoma (-12.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Oklahoma Leaders

Passing: Dillon Gabriel (23-for-36, 423 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Dillon Gabriel (23-for-36, 423 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 135 YDS)

Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 135 YDS) Receiving: Drake Stoops (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS, 3 TDs)

West Virginia Leaders

Passing: Garrett Greene (10-for-27, 154 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Garrett Greene (10-for-27, 154 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: CJ Donaldson (14 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD)

CJ Donaldson (14 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Devin Carter (7 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Oklahoma West Virginia 644 Total Yards 330 423 Passing Yards 154 221 Rushing Yards 176 1 Turnovers 2

Texas 29 TCU 26

Pregame Favorite: Texas (-12.5)

Texas (-12.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Texas Leaders

Passing: Quinn Ewers (22-for-33, 317 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Quinn Ewers (22-for-33, 317 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jonathon Brooks (21 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jonathon Brooks (21 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Xavier Worthy (13 TAR, 10 REC, 137 YDS)

TCU Leaders

Passing: Josh Hoover (24-for-36, 302 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Josh Hoover (24-for-36, 302 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Savion Williams (13 TAR, 11 REC, 164 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

TCU Texas 390 Total Yards 482 302 Passing Yards 317 88 Rushing Yards 165 2 Turnovers 1

Iowa State 45 BYU 13

Pregame Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)

Iowa State (-7.5) Pregame Total: 40.5

Iowa State Leaders

Passing: Rocco Becht (15-for-23, 203 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Rocco Becht (15-for-23, 203 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Abu Sama III (8 ATT, 110 YDS, 2 TDs)

Abu Sama III (8 ATT, 110 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylin Noel (5 TAR, 5 REC, 98 YDS, 2 TDs)

BYU Leaders

Passing: Jake Retzlaff (10-for-27, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Jake Retzlaff (10-for-27, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Retzlaff (17 ATT, 64 YDS)

Retzlaff (17 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Isaac Rex (4 TAR, 3 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

BYU Iowa State 318 Total Yards 443 130 Passing Yards 209 188 Rushing Yards 234 3 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel:

Favorite: Kansas State (-6.5)

No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

