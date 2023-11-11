The college football season rolls on into Week 11, which features three games involving teams from the Big South. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Lindenwood Lions 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

