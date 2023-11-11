Looking to see how the six games with Big Ten teams played out in Week 11 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Indiana vs. Illinois | Maryland vs. Nebraska | Michigan vs. Penn State | Northwestern vs. Wisconsin | Minnesota vs. Purdue | Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Week 11 Big Ten Results

Illinois 48 Indiana 45

  • Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44

Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Williams (15 TAR, 9 REC, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)

Indiana Leaders

  • Passing: Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Donaven McCulley (12 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

IllinoisIndiana
662Total Yards451
507Passing Yards289
155Rushing Yards162
1Turnovers2

Maryland 13 Nebraska 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 42.5

Maryland Leaders

  • Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (7 TAR, 5 REC, 86 YDS)

Nebraska Leaders

  • Passing: Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
  • Receiving: Billy Kemp IV (2 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NebraskaMaryland
269Total Yards384
86Passing Yards283
183Rushing Yards101
5Turnovers3

Michigan 24 Penn State 15

  • Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS)

Penn State Leaders

  • Passing: Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyler Warren (4 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Penn StateMichigan
238Total Yards287
74Passing Yards60
164Rushing Yards227
1Turnovers0

Northwestern 24 Wisconsin 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Wisconsin (-11.5)
  • Pregame Total: 43.5

Northwestern Leaders

  • Passing: Ben Bryant (18-for-26, 195 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Cam Porter (18 ATT, 72 YDS)
  • Receiving: A.J. Henning (4 TAR, 3 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Leaders

  • Passing: Tanner Mordecai (31-for-45, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Cade Yacamelli (9 ATT, 47 YDS)
  • Receiving: Will Pauling (13 TAR, 10 REC, 96 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

WisconsinNorthwestern
341Total Yards324
255Passing Yards195
86Rushing Yards129
1Turnovers0

Purdue 49 Minnesota 30

  • Pregame Favorite: Minnesota (-1.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Purdue Leaders

  • Passing: Hudson Card (17-for-25, 251 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Devin Mockobee (17 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Garrett Miller (6 TAR, 6 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Minnesota Leaders

  • Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis (18-for-42, 292 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jordan Nubin (16 ATT, 89 YDS)
  • Receiving: Daniel Jackson (15 TAR, 7 REC, 119 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

PurdueMinnesota
604Total Yards407
251Passing Yards292
353Rushing Yards115
0Turnovers0

Ohio State 38 Michigan State 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-32.5)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

Ohio State Leaders

  • Passing: Kyle McCord (24-for-31, 335 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: TreVeyon Henderson (13 ATT, 63 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (9 TAR, 7 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TDs)

Michigan State Leaders

  • Passing: Katin Houser (12-for-24, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nathan Carter (11 ATT, 52 YDS)
  • Receiving: Christian Fitzpatrick (3 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ohio StateMichigan State
530Total Yards182
353Passing Yards88
177Rushing Yards94
0Turnovers0

Next Week's Big Ten Games

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Favorite: -

Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Ryan Field
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Favorite: -

