Looking to see how the six games with Big Ten teams played out in Week 11 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Indiana vs. Illinois | Maryland vs. Nebraska | Michigan vs. Penn State | Northwestern vs. Wisconsin | Minnesota vs. Purdue | Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Week 11 Big Ten Results

Illinois 48 Indiana 45

Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-6.5)

Illinois (-6.5) Pregame Total: 44

Illinois Leaders

Passing: John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)

Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Isaiah Williams (15 TAR, 9 REC, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)

Indiana Leaders

Passing: Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Donaven McCulley (12 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Illinois Indiana 662 Total Yards 451 507 Passing Yards 289 155 Rushing Yards 162 1 Turnovers 2

Maryland 13 Nebraska 10

Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)

Maryland (-2.5) Pregame Total: 42.5

Maryland Leaders

Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS)

Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (7 TAR, 5 REC, 86 YDS)

Nebraska Leaders

Passing: Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS)

Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS) Receiving: Billy Kemp IV (2 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Nebraska Maryland 269 Total Yards 384 86 Passing Yards 283 183 Rushing Yards 101 5 Turnovers 3

Michigan 24 Penn State 15

Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)

Michigan (-5.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Michigan Leaders

Passing: J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)

Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS)

Penn State Leaders

Passing: Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS)

Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS) Receiving: Tyler Warren (4 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Penn State Michigan 238 Total Yards 287 74 Passing Yards 60 164 Rushing Yards 227 1 Turnovers 0

Northwestern 24 Wisconsin 10

Pregame Favorite: Wisconsin (-11.5)

Wisconsin (-11.5) Pregame Total: 43.5

Northwestern Leaders

Passing: Ben Bryant (18-for-26, 195 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Ben Bryant (18-for-26, 195 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Cam Porter (18 ATT, 72 YDS)

Cam Porter (18 ATT, 72 YDS) Receiving: A.J. Henning (4 TAR, 3 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Leaders

Passing: Tanner Mordecai (31-for-45, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Tanner Mordecai (31-for-45, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Cade Yacamelli (9 ATT, 47 YDS)

Cade Yacamelli (9 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Will Pauling (13 TAR, 10 REC, 96 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Northwestern 341 Total Yards 324 255 Passing Yards 195 86 Rushing Yards 129 1 Turnovers 0

Purdue 49 Minnesota 30

Pregame Favorite: Minnesota (-1.5)

Minnesota (-1.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Purdue Leaders

Passing: Hudson Card (17-for-25, 251 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Hudson Card (17-for-25, 251 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Devin Mockobee (17 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD)

Devin Mockobee (17 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Garrett Miller (6 TAR, 6 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Minnesota Leaders

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis (18-for-42, 292 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Athan Kaliakmanis (18-for-42, 292 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jordan Nubin (16 ATT, 89 YDS)

Jordan Nubin (16 ATT, 89 YDS) Receiving: Daniel Jackson (15 TAR, 7 REC, 119 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Purdue Minnesota 604 Total Yards 407 251 Passing Yards 292 353 Rushing Yards 115 0 Turnovers 0

Ohio State 38 Michigan State 3

Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-32.5)

Ohio State (-32.5) Pregame Total: 48.5

Ohio State Leaders

Passing: Kyle McCord (24-for-31, 335 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kyle McCord (24-for-31, 335 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: TreVeyon Henderson (13 ATT, 63 YDS, 1 TD)

TreVeyon Henderson (13 ATT, 63 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (9 TAR, 7 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TDs)

Michigan State Leaders

Passing: Katin Houser (12-for-24, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Katin Houser (12-for-24, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nathan Carter (11 ATT, 52 YDS)

Nathan Carter (11 ATT, 52 YDS) Receiving: Christian Fitzpatrick (3 TAR, 2 REC, 23 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ohio State Michigan State 530 Total Yards 182 353 Passing Yards 88 177 Rushing Yards 94 0 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Big Ten Games

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: -

Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: -

