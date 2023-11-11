Week 11 of the college football schedule included three games with CUSA teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty | New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky | Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee

Week 11 CUSA Results

Liberty 38 Old Dominion 10

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)

Liberty (-13.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS)

Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS) Receiving: CJ Daniels (8 TAR, 7 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Old Dominion Leaders

Passing: Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS)

Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Javon Harvey (15 TAR, 12 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Liberty Old Dominion 455 Total Yards 280 225 Passing Yards 161 230 Rushing Yards 119 1 Turnovers 1

New Mexico State 38 Western Kentucky 29

Pregame Favorite: Western Kentucky (-4.5)

Western Kentucky (-4.5) Pregame Total: 54

New Mexico State Leaders

Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-24, 141 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (14-for-24, 141 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Star Thomas (7 ATT, 85 YDS)

Star Thomas (7 ATT, 85 YDS) Receiving: Jonathan Brady (5 TAR, 3 REC, 31 YDS)

Western Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Austin Reed (20-for-36, 270 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Austin Reed (20-for-36, 270 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Elijah Young (14 ATT, 80 YDS)

Elijah Young (14 ATT, 80 YDS) Receiving: Young (5 TAR, 3 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky New Mexico State 437 Total Yards 357 270 Passing Yards 141 167 Rushing Yards 216 1 Turnovers 0

Middle Tennessee 40 Florida International 6

Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)

Middle Tennessee (-10.5) Pregame Total: 52.5

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (18-for-25, 275 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nicholas Vattiato (18-for-25, 275 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: DJ Riles (9 ATT, 58 YDS)

DJ Riles (9 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: DJ England-Chisolm (2 TAR, 2 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida International Leaders

Passing: Keyone Jenkins (22-for-35, 226 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Keyone Jenkins (22-for-35, 226 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (12 ATT, 31 YDS)

Shomari Lawrence (12 ATT, 31 YDS) Receiving: Eric Rivers (7 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Florida International 427 Total Yards 277 288 Passing Yards 230 139 Rushing Yards 47 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's CUSA Games

UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: -

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

