Week 11 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 11 of the college football schedule included three games with CUSA teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Old Dominion vs. Liberty | New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky | Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee
Week 11 CUSA Results
Liberty 38 Old Dominion 10
- Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Liberty Leaders
- Passing: Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS)
- Receiving: CJ Daniels (8 TAR, 7 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)
Old Dominion Leaders
- Passing: Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Javon Harvey (15 TAR, 12 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Liberty
|Old Dominion
|455
|Total Yards
|280
|225
|Passing Yards
|161
|230
|Rushing Yards
|119
|1
|Turnovers
|1
New Mexico State 38 Western Kentucky 29
- Pregame Favorite: Western Kentucky (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 54
New Mexico State Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-24, 141 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Star Thomas (7 ATT, 85 YDS)
- Receiving: Jonathan Brady (5 TAR, 3 REC, 31 YDS)
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Austin Reed (20-for-36, 270 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Elijah Young (14 ATT, 80 YDS)
- Receiving: Young (5 TAR, 3 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky
|New Mexico State
|437
|Total Yards
|357
|270
|Passing Yards
|141
|167
|Rushing Yards
|216
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Middle Tennessee 40 Florida International 6
- Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (18-for-25, 275 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: DJ Riles (9 ATT, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: DJ England-Chisolm (2 TAR, 2 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Florida International Leaders
- Passing: Keyone Jenkins (22-for-35, 226 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (12 ATT, 31 YDS)
- Receiving: Eric Rivers (7 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee
|Florida International
|427
|Total Yards
|277
|288
|Passing Yards
|230
|139
|Rushing Yards
|47
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's CUSA Games
UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: -
Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Favorite: -
