Among the options on the Week 11 SEC college football slate, Ole Miss (+10.5) against Georgia is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M matchup. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 11 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Ole Miss +10.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 3.6 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Auburn +2.5 vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 3.1 points
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: LSU -14.5 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 19.4 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 11 SEC Total Bets

Over 43 - Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Total: 50.7 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47 - Alabama vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Total: 51.5 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 65.5 - Florida vs. LSU

  • Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Total: 62.8 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 11 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Georgia 9-0 (6-0 SEC) 39.3 / 15.4 493.4 / 282.2
Alabama 8-1 (6-0 SEC) 31.9 / 17.8 382.2 / 325.4
Ole Miss 8-1 (5-1 SEC) 38.8 / 22.9 478.9 / 365.7
LSU 6-3 (4-2 SEC) 45.2 / 28.2 544.7 / 407.4
Missouri 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 32.4 / 24.0 433.0 / 343.2
Tennessee 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 34.8 / 18.4 466.4 / 319.6
Florida 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 28.9 / 24.7 409.4 / 349.9
Kentucky 6-3 (3-3 SEC) 30.0 / 22.3 353.4 / 347.2
Texas A&M 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 32.3 / 21.6 401.2 / 296.9
Auburn 5-4 (2-4 SEC) 27.2 / 21.7 355.4 / 357.6
South Carolina 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 26.8 / 31.1 382.7 / 433.4
Mississippi State 4-5 (1-5 SEC) 22.7 / 25.7 335.7 / 362.0
Arkansas 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 27.9 / 24.3 325.3 / 339.8
Vanderbilt 2-8 (0-6 SEC) 24.4 / 33.9 328.3 / 435.5

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.