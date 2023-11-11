Among the options on the Week 11 SEC college football slate, Ole Miss (+10.5) against Georgia is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M matchup. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 11 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Ole Miss +10.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 3.6 points

Georgia by 3.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Auburn +2.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 3.1 points

Auburn by 3.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: LSU -14.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 19.4 points

LSU by 19.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 SEC Total Bets

Over 43 - Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47 - Alabama vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 51.5 points

51.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 65.5 - Florida vs. LSU

Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 62.8 points

62.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 9-0 (6-0 SEC) 39.3 / 15.4 493.4 / 282.2 Alabama 8-1 (6-0 SEC) 31.9 / 17.8 382.2 / 325.4 Ole Miss 8-1 (5-1 SEC) 38.8 / 22.9 478.9 / 365.7 LSU 6-3 (4-2 SEC) 45.2 / 28.2 544.7 / 407.4 Missouri 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 32.4 / 24.0 433.0 / 343.2 Tennessee 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 34.8 / 18.4 466.4 / 319.6 Florida 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 28.9 / 24.7 409.4 / 349.9 Kentucky 6-3 (3-3 SEC) 30.0 / 22.3 353.4 / 347.2 Texas A&M 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 32.3 / 21.6 401.2 / 296.9 Auburn 5-4 (2-4 SEC) 27.2 / 21.7 355.4 / 357.6 South Carolina 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 26.8 / 31.1 382.7 / 433.4 Mississippi State 4-5 (1-5 SEC) 22.7 / 25.7 335.7 / 362.0 Arkansas 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 27.9 / 24.3 325.3 / 339.8 Vanderbilt 2-8 (0-6 SEC) 24.4 / 33.9 328.3 / 435.5

