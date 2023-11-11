Week 11 of the college football schedule includes three games with SWAC teams in action. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman | Lincoln (CA) vs. Florida A&M

Week 11 SWAC Results

Bethune-Cookman 31 Alabama A&M 14

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

  • Passing: Tylik Bethea (4-for-7, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Walter Simmons III (16 ATT, 165 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jalen Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 17 YDS)

Alabama A&M Leaders

  • Passing: Quincy Casey (17-for-31, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Casey (9 ATT, 57 YDS)
  • Receiving: Cameron Young (6 TAR, 6 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Bethune-CookmanAlabama A&M
480Total Yards303
68Passing Yards173
412Rushing Yards130
4Turnovers2

Florida A&M 28 Lincoln (CA) 0

Florida A&M Leaders

  • Passing: Junior Muratovic (8-for-18, 82 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Terrell Jennings (8 ATT, 53 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nicholas Dixon (2 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida A&MLincoln (CA)
236Total Yards0
95Passing Yards0
141Rushing Yards0
1Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 11 SWAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Sunday, November 12
  • Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

