The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Western Carolina put together an 11-0 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 355th.

The Catamounts scored just 1.8 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Fighting Irish allowed (72.1).

Western Carolina put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).

In 2022-23, the Catamounts gave up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (73.3).

Beyond the arc, Western Carolina drained fewer triples away (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (37.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule