The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • Western Carolina put together an 11-0 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 355th.
  • The Catamounts scored just 1.8 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Fighting Irish allowed (72.1).
  • Western Carolina put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Catamounts gave up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Western Carolina drained fewer triples away (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (37.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Dalton State W 106-65 Ramsey Center
11/11/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 McNeese - Ramsey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.