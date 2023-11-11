How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Western Carolina put together an 11-0 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Irish finished 355th.
- The Catamounts scored just 1.8 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Fighting Irish allowed (72.1).
- Western Carolina put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).
- In 2022-23, the Catamounts gave up 7.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (73.3).
- Beyond the arc, Western Carolina drained fewer triples away (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (37.2%) too.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Dalton State
|W 106-65
|Ramsey Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Ramsey Center
