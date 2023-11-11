Saturday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) against the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Western Carolina 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-7.8)

Notre Dame (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Western Carolina Performance Insights

Western Carolina put up 73.9 points per game (124th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 70.7 points per contest (199th-ranked).

The Catamounts ranked 69th in the country with 33.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 222nd with 31.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Western Carolina ranked 221st in college basketball with 12.5 assists per contest.

The Catamounts forced 10.6 turnovers per game last year (294th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed just 10.1 turnovers per game (25th-best).

The Catamounts made 8.5 treys per game (60th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.0% shooting percentage (183rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Western Carolina was top-25 last season in three-pointers allowed, 23rd-best in college basketball with 5.8 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 106th with a 32.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Western Carolina attempted 34.3 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 57.9% of the shots it attempted (and 66.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25.0 treys per contest, which were 42.1% of its shots (and 33.2% of the team's buckets).

