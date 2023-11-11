The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-3) hit the road for a SoCon clash against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

Offensively, Western Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FCS by compiling 36.8 points per game. The Catamounts rank 90th on defense (30.1 points allowed per game). East Tennessee State ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (276.6), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 62nd in the FCS with 348.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Western Carolina East Tennessee State 490.9 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.6 (112th) 390.7 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (61st) 185.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (33rd) 305 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (127th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has 2,418 yards passing for Western Carolina, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 189 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 48 carries.

Desmond Reid has racked up 857 yards on 115 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game).

Branson Adams has racked up 405 yards on 68 carries, scoring two times. He's caught 28 passes for 190 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns, as well.

Censere Lee's 660 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has registered 38 catches and seven touchdowns.

David White has hauled in 27 passes while averaging 45.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

AJ Colombo's 28 grabs have turned into 403 yards and five touchdowns.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has thrown for 472 yards on 44.8% passing while recording one touchdown pass with five interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has carried the ball 102 times for 515 yards, with five touchdowns.

Trey Foster has run for 299 yards across 49 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tommy Winton, III has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (27.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Will Huzzie has totaled 232 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 20 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

