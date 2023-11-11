The Drexel Dragons (0-1) go up against the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Dragons allowed to opponents.

Winthrop went 15-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dragons finished 156th.

Last year, the Eagles put up 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Dragons gave up (62.4).

Winthrop went 14-11 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Winthrop played better in home games last year, posting 76.6 points per game, compared to 71 per game in road games.

The Eagles surrendered 69.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).

When playing at home, Winthrop made 0.7 more treys per game (9.4) than in away games (8.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in road games (37.9%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule