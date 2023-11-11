The Drexel Dragons (0-1) go up against the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Dragons allowed to opponents.
  • Winthrop went 15-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dragons finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Eagles put up 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Dragons gave up (62.4).
  • Winthrop went 14-11 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Winthrop played better in home games last year, posting 76.6 points per game, compared to 71 per game in road games.
  • The Eagles surrendered 69.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).
  • When playing at home, Winthrop made 0.7 more treys per game (9.4) than in away games (8.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in road games (37.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Clemson L 78-56 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/8/2023 Brevard W 98-44 Winthrop Coliseum
11/11/2023 Drexel - Winthrop Coliseum
11/17/2023 Holy Cross - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.