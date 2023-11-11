How to Watch Winthrop vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Drexel Dragons (0-1) go up against the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Dragons allowed to opponents.
- Winthrop went 15-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dragons finished 156th.
- Last year, the Eagles put up 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Dragons gave up (62.4).
- Winthrop went 14-11 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Winthrop played better in home games last year, posting 76.6 points per game, compared to 71 per game in road games.
- The Eagles surrendered 69.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).
- When playing at home, Winthrop made 0.7 more treys per game (9.4) than in away games (8.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in road games (37.9%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 78-56
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Brevard
|W 98-44
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
