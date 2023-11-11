Saturday's game between the Drexel Dragons (0-1) and the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at Winthrop Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60, heavily favoring Drexel to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 71, Winthrop 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-10.3)

Drexel (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Winthrop Performance Insights

Winthrop put up 73.8 points per game and allowed 74.4 last season, ranking them 127th in college basketball on offense and 299th defensively.

On the glass, the Eagles were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.0 per game) last season. They were 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5 per game).

Winthrop was 307th in the nation in assists (11.4 per game) last season.

The Eagles made 8.8 3-pointers per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 42nd and 29th, respectively, in college basketball.

Winthrop was 263rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 272nd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.1%) last season.

Last season, the Eagles took 45.3% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 54.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 36% of the Eagles' baskets were 3-pointers, and 64% were 2-pointers.

