The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) host the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at Winthrop Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.

Winthrop (12-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 17.1% less often than Drexel (15-10-0) last year.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 73.8 140.5 74.4 136.8 143.6 Drexel 66.7 140.5 62.4 136.8 131.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles averaged 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Dragons allowed (62.4).

Winthrop went 11-11 against the spread and 14-11 overall last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. Drexel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 12-16-0 16-12-0 Drexel 15-10-0 10-15-0

Winthrop vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Drexel 10-4 Home Record 12-3 4-11 Away Record 3-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.