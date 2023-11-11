The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Wisconsin ranks 76th in total offense (374.9 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Northwestern has been sputtering offensively, ranking sixth-worst with 292.1 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, surrendering 331.1 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards (125.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 754 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (34 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 500 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 78 targets) with three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 926 yards on 95-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has carried the ball 105 times for 382 yards, with two touchdowns.

Brendan Sullivan has totaled 160 yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz's 507 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 catches on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has collected 415 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 34 receptions.

A.J. Henning's 48 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

