In the contest between the Wofford Terriers and Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Terriers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Wofford vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-2.9) 45 Wofford 24, Citadel 21

Week 11 SoCon Predictions

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

The Terriers' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Terriers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 9.3 37.6 12.5 40 6.8 35.6 Wofford 13.6 29.1 17 26.3 10.8 31.4

