The High Point Panthers (1-0) take on the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Terriers had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.
  • In games Wofford shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.
  • The Terriers were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 32nd.
  • Last year, the Terriers averaged 74.7 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.
  • When Wofford put up more than 77.2 points last season, it went 7-5.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Wofford fared better when playing at home last season, posting 80.9 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Terriers allowed 8.4 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (77).
  • Wofford made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.9, 35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brevard W 85-68 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/11/2023 High Point - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

