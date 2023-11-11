The High Point Panthers (1-0) take on the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

Last season, the Terriers had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.

In games Wofford shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.

The Terriers were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 32nd.

Last year, the Terriers averaged 74.7 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.

When Wofford put up more than 77.2 points last season, it went 7-5.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Wofford fared better when playing at home last season, posting 80.9 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Terriers allowed 8.4 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (77).

Wofford made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.9, 35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule