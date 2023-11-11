Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (1-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) matching up at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-55 victory for heavily favored Wofford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Terriers are coming off of an 85-47 victory over Erskine in their most recent game on Thursday.

Wofford vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 75, UNC Wilmington 55

Wofford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season (posting 69.7 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and conceding 65 per contest, 198th in college basketball) and had a +149 scoring differential.

On offense, Wofford posted 68.6 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its season average (69.7 points per game) was 1.1 PPG higher.

The Terriers averaged 74.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than they averaged in away games (66.9).

Wofford surrendered 58.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 in away games.

