SoCon foes match up when the Citadel Bulldogs (0-9) and the Wofford Terriers (0-9) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

With 250.8 yards of total offense per game (seventh-worst) and 457 yards allowed per game on defense (ninth-worst), Citadel has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Wofford has been struggling on offense, ranking eighth-worst with 254 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 385.9 total yards per contest (89th-ranked).

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Wofford vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Wofford Citadel 254 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.8 (120th) 385.9 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457 (118th) 117.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (87th) 136.7 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.8 (122nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has 864 passing yards, or 96 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.5% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with five interceptions.

Ryan Ingram has rushed for 590 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

J.T. Smith Jr. has collected 198 yards (on 47 attempts) with one touchdown.

Alec Holt has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 202 (22.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has eight receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 158 yards (17.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Pinnix's 10 catches (on eight targets) have netted him 153 yards (17 ypg).

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has 899 yards passing for Citadel, completing 51% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 196 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 278 yards (30.9 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 172 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Crawford III has carried the ball 66 times for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has hauled in 14 receptions for 174 yards (19.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyler Cherry has compiled 18 receptions for 162 yards, an average of 18 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Citadel or Wofford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.