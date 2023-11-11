Wofford vs. High Point: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Wofford Terriers (1-0) and the High Point Panthers (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. High Point Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wofford Betting Records & Stats
- Wofford covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- Wofford's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than High Point's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).
Wofford vs. High Point Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wofford
|74.7
|149.3
|72.5
|149.7
|139.9
|High Point
|74.6
|149.3
|77.2
|149.7
|148.0
Additional Wofford Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Terriers recorded 74.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up.
- Wofford went 6-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Wofford vs. High Point Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wofford
|16-13-0
|18-11-0
|High Point
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
Wofford vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wofford
|High Point
|12-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-11
|Away Record
|2-11
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|80.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
