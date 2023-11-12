Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 10?
When the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Bijan Robinson hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has run for a team-high 517 yards on 103 carries (57.4 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Robinson has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 28 passes for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Robinson has one rushing touchdown this year.
- In two of nine games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
