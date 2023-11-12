When the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Bijan Robinson hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has run for a team-high 517 yards on 103 carries (57.4 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Robinson has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 28 passes for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has one rushing touchdown this year.

In two of nine games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0

