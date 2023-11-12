The Tennessee Titans (3-5) visit a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium (with best bets available). The Buccaneers have lost four straight games.

When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.6 points) is a little bit less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Buccaneers, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • The Buccaneers have a 58.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
  • This season, the Titans have won three out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Tennessee is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)
    • The Buccaneers have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 1-1.
    • The Titans have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
    • Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (39)
    • These two teams average a combined 38.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game (40.9) than this matchup's total of 39 points.
    • In the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
    • Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

    Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 74.3 5

    Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 21.6 0

