The Tennessee Titans (3-5) visit a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium (with best bets available). The Buccaneers have lost four straight games.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Buccaneers vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.6 points) is a little bit less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Buccaneers, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Buccaneers have a 58.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Buccaneers or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)



Tennessee (+2.5) The Buccaneers have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Titans have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Buccaneers vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) These two teams average a combined 38.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game (40.9) than this matchup's total of 39 points.

In the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 74.3 5

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 21.6 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.