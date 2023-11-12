Will Chigoziem Okonkwo find his way into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Titans vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo's stat line displays 24 catches for 173 yards. He puts up 21.6 yards per game, having been targeted 35 times.

Okonkwo, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0

