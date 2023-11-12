Sunday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) and Clemson Tigers (2-0) squaring off at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Clemson vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Clemson vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 68, Clemson 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-2.6)

Davidson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Clemson Performance Insights

Last season, Clemson was 105th in the country offensively (74.7 points scored per game) and 112th defensively (67.9 points conceded).

The Tigers were 101st in college basketball in rebounds per game (33) and 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9) last season.

Clemson was 88th in the nation in assists (14.3 per game) last year.

Last season, the Tigers were 74th in the country in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Clemson was 263rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 137th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.2%) last year.

Clemson attempted 59.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.6% of Clemson's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.4% were 3-pointers.

