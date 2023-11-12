Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 10?
Should you bet on Derrick Henry finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Henry will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Titans vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has racked up a team-best 601 rushing yards (75.1 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Henry has also tacked on 18 catches for 165 yards (20.6 per game).
- Henry has rushed for a TD in four games (of eight games played).
Derrick Henry Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
Rep Derrick Henry with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.