The Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals are set to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Drake London get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

London's team-high 438 yards receiving (54.8 per game) have come on 37 receptions (57 targets), plus he has scored two TDs.

In two of eight games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0

